LPR militia unveils Ukrainian troops’ scheme to use civilians as human shields

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are forcing civilians at gunpoint to return to the Nevskoye and Makeyevka settlements in order to use them as human shields, Andrey Marochko, an oficer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Monday.

"Civilians who earlier left their homes in the temporarily occupied LPR settlements of Nevskoye and Makeyevka are being brought back there," he said, citing intelligence information.

According to Marochko, people are being sent back to the settlements based on orders from head of the Kiev-controlled Lugansk regional military administration Sergey Gaiday. "They are bringing people back <…> so that the Ukrainian forces can use them as human shields, as the troops transform the settlements into a bridgehead for an attack towards Svatovo, Krasnorechenskoye and Kremennaya," the LPR militia officer explained.

Marochko said on December 2 that Ukrainian security agents were arresting the residents of Nevskoye and Makeyevka for getting LPR humanitarian aid and social payments.