Russia doesn’t expect new date to be proposed soon for New START Treaty talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow doesn’t expect that a new date will be proposed any time soon for New START Treaty talks between Russia and the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"There’s no reason now to talk about any new dates. I don’t think any proposals will be made over the next few weeks, in the short term," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, when asked about a possible date for a meeting of the Russian-US consultative commission for the treaty.

He said that’s not something the Russian side is occupied with at the moment.

"It’s just been canceled, and we won’t propose any new dates," Ryabkov said.

The New START Treaty meeting was to have taken place in Cairo from November 29-December 6. The Foreign Ministry said earlier that the meeting had been postponed to a later date.