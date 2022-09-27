Kiev’s threats were sole violation at Kherson referendum — German observer

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The sole type of violations that were registered in the Kherson Region during the referendum on accession to Russia was threats from Kiev, independent observer from Germany, Thomas Roeper, said on Tuesday, the last day of the voting.

"Threats from Ukraine were the only type of violations that I saw. There were attempts to attack us. We saw a bombardment. But I did not see any violations regarding the voting procedure itself. All documents were clearly checked, the ballot boxes were sealed and the booths were in place," he said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

An observer from Mozambique, Jose Matemulane, in turn, noted that the voting was held in accordance with all conceivable standards.

"I didn't record any violations. I believe that the results are legitimate, and no one has the right to doubt them," he stressed.

"The criticism from the West exists only because they don't like this referendum politically," said an observer from Republika Srpska (BiH).

Independent observers from France, Serbia, Bulgaria and the Central African Republic unanimously noted the enthusiasm of the people who were casting their ballots.

"I traveled to many places in the Kherson Region. I had a word with people of different generations. Those people were well aware that they were writing their own history," said an observer from Serbia.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent territories. The voting took place on September 23-27.