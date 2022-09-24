West stages provocations instead of dialogue and search for compromise, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Situation in the international security area is rapidly deteriorating and instead of a fair dialogue and a search for compromise the West carries out blatant provocations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the general debate during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

The world is undergoing "an uneasy and dramatic moment" right now, Russia’s top diplomat stressed. "The crisis is growing. The situation in the international security area is rapidly deteriorating. Instead of a fair dialogue and a search for compromise we have to deal with misinformation, blatant staging and provocations. The West’s line undermines trust in international bodies as the institutions for coordinating interests and in international law as the guarantee of justice and protection of the weak from arbitrary actions," Lavrov said.

Ukraine is expendable material for US in struggle against Russia, Lavrov told. West wants to dismember Russia for its independent political course, he added.