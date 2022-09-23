Media from nine countries in Europe, Asia, Americas are covering referendum — DPR

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. The voting on the Donetsk People's Republic’s accession to Russia is being covered by mass media from nine countries, the DPR’s Ministry of Information has told TASS.

"Alongside journalists from the Donetsk People's Republic and Russia, media outlets from China, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Venezuela and Qatar are accredited," the ministry said.

In all, almost 550 journalists have been accredited to cover the referendum.

The referendum in the DPR will last from September 23 to September 27. The procedure is mixed: four days have been reserved for house-to-house voting and one, for casting ballots at polling stations. Over 450 polling stations have been established in the DPR. They are also operating in all Russian regions where there are DPR residents..

Similar referendums are in progress in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson Region and the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will support the decisions the voting will produce.