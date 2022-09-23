Thousands of Kherson residents cast their ballots in referendum, says election official

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Residents of the Kherson Region are actively taking part in a referendum on joining Russia, regional Election Commission Chairperson Marina Zakharova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"So far I can say that people keep coming. Thousands of voters in the city of Kherson [have already turned up to vote], and the situation is similar in other districts of the Kherson Region," she said.

"On the whole, we expect voter turnout to exceed 80%, but today, it is too early to talk about turnout figures," Zakharova added.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, earlier decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent entities. Voting is taking place in all of these territories between September 23 and 27.