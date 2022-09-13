Diplomat says US, Ukraine aim to continue military-biological activity near Russian border

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Tuesday said the destructive course that Washington and Kiev followed at a meeting held by states-parties of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention is evidence that they intend to continue with Pentagon’s military-biological research near Russian borders.

"We consider the unceremonious destructive course pursued by the US and Ukraine during the meeting as being aimed at ensuring the further unhindered implementation by the Pentagon of military-biological research outside the national territory, including in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," he said at a news conference.

He said Washington and Kiev did everything to disrupt the meeting. "The behavior of the Americans and their Ukrainian subordinates during the meeting raises big questions. They sometimes portrayed themselves as the object of unreasonable attacks and demanded apologies, then switched to rudeness or changed the subject of the conversation," Ryabkov said.

The deputy minister said that, "The overwhelming majority of complaints that were put forward by Russia remained without a proper response from the US and Ukraine." The diplomat said attempts to justify military-biological research as allegedly purely peaceful activities don’t stand up to fact-checking and are designed to distract the attention of the world community from the real risks posed by the military-biological program of the Pentagon.