Russia sums up regional election results: incumbents winning

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Incumbent and acting governors are winning majority of votes in all the regions, which elected their heads on September 9-11, and the ruling United Russia is winning majority in regional legislatures, according to the data from the Central Elections Commission (CEC) on Monday.

According to CEC chairperson Ella Pamfilova, no serious violations were reported during the election campaign.

Most of the winning governors are United Russia nominees, except acting heads of the Republic of Mari El and Yaroslavl region, Yuri Zaitsev and Mikhail Yvrayev, respectively.

Half of the winning candidates are scoring more than 80% of votes. They are: Alexey Tsydenov in Buryatia (86.23%), Yuri Zaitsev in Mari El (82.44%0, Vladimir Mazur in Tomsk region (84.94%), Alexander Avdeyev in Vladimir region (83.68%), Pavel Malkov in Ryazan region (84.55%), Mikhail Yevrayev in Yaroslavl region (82.31%), Maxim Yegorov in Tambov region (94.95%), and Anton Alikhanov in Kaliningrad region (80.21%).

Acting governors of the Kirov region Alexander Sokolov and of Saratov region Roman Busargin, and incumbent governor of the Novgorod region Andrey Nikitin are winning more than 70% - 71.85%, 72.36%, and 77.03%, respectively.

Those who are winning less than 70% include: Yevgeny Kuvaishev in the Sverdlovsk region (65.78%), Alexander Brechalov in Udmurtia (64.37%), and Artur Pafenchikov in Karelia (69.15%). The three are running for their second office terms.

Head of the Republic of Adygea Murat Kumpilov was elected by the republic’s parliament on Sunday. He took office for the second term on the same day.

United Russia is winning elections to regional parliaments in six Russian regions. In Sakhalin and Udmurtia, the party scored 47.2% and 47.7% of votes after counting all protocols. According to preliminary results, United Russia is getting 59.9% of votes in the Saratov region, 74.9% - in the Penza region, 70.8% - in the Krasnodar territory, and 67.9% - in North Ossetia.

The ruling party won elections in all regional centers, which elected their legislatures. United Russia candidates won less than half of votes only in Kirov (33.89%) and Barnaul (47.98%).

United Russia candidates are also winning municipal elections in Moscow, scoring 1,100 out of around 1,400 seats.

The voter turnout was lower than at the previous such elections in more than a half of regions, which elected their governors, except the Kirov, Novgorod, Ryazan, and Tomsk regions, and the Republic of Udmurtia.

The voter turnout at Moscow’s municipal elections, on the contrary, was much higher than five years ago - 33.9% in 2022 vs 14.8% in 2017. Some 1.7 million Muscovites, or 97% of those who received e-ballots, voted online.

Online voting was also used in the Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Pskov, Tomsk, and Yaroslavl regions. Around 93,000 people took part in e-voting in these regions, or 83% of those who applied for it.

According to the Central Election Commission, the Russian interior ministry and human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, no serious violations were reported during the voting.

According to CEC chairperson Ella Pmfilova, voting results were canceled only at 20 polling stations in eight regions. A total of 520 ballot papers were recognized as invalid in 13 regions.

Meanwhile, the Russian ministry of digital development, communications and mass media, some 10,000 cyberattacks on the remote voting platform were reported in Moscow, which used its own system, and 35,000 attacks in the rest of Russia during the three days of voting.