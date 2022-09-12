FSB prevents SBU-planned terror attacks against Kherson Region, Crimean officials

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB has prevented a series of terror attacks against the staff of the Kherson Region military-civilian administration and the government of Crimea planned by the SBU, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS.

"During an operational game, Russia’s FSB intercepted an attempt by the Security Service of Ukraine to commit a series of sabotage and terror attacks against the officials of the military-civilian administration of Ukraine's Kherson Region and members of the government of the Republic of Crimea," the center said.

Russian counterintelligence officers uncovered an SBU employee who was overseeing the activities of nationalists recruited by him. The FSB noted that the executors of the planned attacks and their abettors had been apprehended.

The public relations center added that during the operational procedures, "exhaustive information has been obtained with regards to the operations conducted by the foreign special service, the means of committing the crimes have been confiscated and the communication channels between the agents and the means of financing have been established."