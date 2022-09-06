Russia, US continue dialogue on prisoner swap via corresponding channels — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue working dialogue on prisoner swap via corresponding channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Dialogue continues via corresponding channel in the working mode. Regrettably, there is no news as of yet," he said.

Earlier, Washington proposed to Moscow to swap Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison term in the United States for alleged arms trafficking, for US national Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia for drug trafficking and possession, and Paul Whelan, who was convicted on espionage charges.

A possible prisoner exchange was among the topics of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 29. The Russian side said after their telephone talks that Lavrov suggested that low-key diplomacy would be more appropriate on this matter.