Ukrainian general estimates Kiev’s losses at hundreds of thousands since Feb

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses sustained during Russia’s special military operation are estimated at hundreds of thousands, according to the former deputy commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Sergey Krivonos.

"[We have] the right to say to the authorities: 'Why haven’t you done anything? Why hundreds of thousands are dead? What did they die for? What have you done to save their lives? All speculations to the effect this is untimely are an attempt to blur the memory and to erase history. What can erase the blood of the dead, who already number hundreds of thousands? Who will be responsible for this?'" Krivonos said on the Ukrainian Media Network on the YouTube channel on Friday.

He predicts that the Ukrainians "will soon start asking the authorities why such colossal sacrifices were made."

In early August, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, said that Ukraine was losing 30-50 soldiers a day, in contrast to the daily losses of 100-200 killed before. According to the chief of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian army was losing 200-500 a day.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that the Ukrainian army’s losses had peaked in May, when it was losing up to 100 people killed and 300-400 wounded per day. At the same time, the Defense Ministry has stated that its losses in manpower were a state secret not to be disclosed during martial law.