Russia does everything for safe IAEA mission visit to Zaporozhye plant — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything possible to ensure safety of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a meeting with students and professors at Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"We are doing everything to make sure that this plant is safe, that it functions safely and that the mission there carries out all its plans," Lavrov stressed.

"We insisted that the mission should have ballistics experts. So, hopefully, we will learn something. Or rather, we know everything, but hopefully the international community will also have this opportunity," the Russian top diplomat added.

He recalled reports from the Russian military about an attempted landing of Ukrainian saboteurs near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Thursday morning, which was neutralized. "I think it is a very big price to pay for the global community to know the truth. But if this is the way Ukraine wants to achieve it and wants to show what it is... I hope this will not lead to a catastrophe," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the IAEA mission "will reveal all the traces that were left by the Ukrainian bombing, shelling".