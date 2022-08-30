Official reports sabotage group in Kherson neutralized on Tuesday

KHERSON, August 30. /TASS/. A sabotage and reconnaissance group was eliminated near Kherson’s Tavrichesky microdistrict, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Forces were activated in Tavrichesky [microdistrict], however, everything is back under control now. All (members of a sabotage and reconnaissance group - TASS) have been wiped out," the official said.

All those part of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the liberated Kherson region who refuse to surrender are eliminated, Stremousov noted.

The entire Kherson Region has so far been severed from Kiev’s control. Life is gradually returning to normal there, and the region is getting integrated into Russia’s legal and economic framework. Local authorities announced plans to join Russia, and a referendum will be held there in September. Meanwhile, Ukraine has been making attempts to disrupt the region’s return to normalcy. The Ukrainians have been shelling civilian facilities and have staged a number of attacks. Assassination attempts against local officials, including the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, have been conducted, with two of the victims having been killed.