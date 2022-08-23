Lavrov says West’s neocolonial policy also manifested in post-Soviet zone

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The situation in the world is becoming increasingly complicated due to the West’s aggressive policy to establish a unipolar world order, which is manifested in the Middle East, in the situation around Ukraine, and on post-Soviet territory in general, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the world is becoming more and more tense and complex as a result of the US-led Western policy to establish a unipolar world order. This aggressive and, essentially neocolonial course is manifested in the Middle East and North Africa region, and in the situation in and around Ukraine, and in the post-Soviet space as a whole," he said in opening remarks at talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The top diplomat highlighted the global struggle over hegemony, unipolarity and the positions of those countries that stand for respect for international law. "And in this regard, the importance of our close coordination on all issues on the UN agenda, including as part of the recently created group in defense of the UN Charter, is growing," Lavrov said.