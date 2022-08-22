Diplomat points to Kiev regime openly talking about ethnically cleansing Russians

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday said members of the Kiev regime have shifted to openly talking of ethnically cleansing Russians.

She was responding to a statement by Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Pyotr Vrublevsky, that the government in Kiev is seeking to "kill as many Russians as possible."

"Only an ambassador of a terrorist regime can say that. For eight years, the Kiev Nazis have been slaughtering [people] silently, blaming Moscow for everything, now they talk openly about plans for ethnic cleansing," she said on Telegram.