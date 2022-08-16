Russia will not create new dividing lines in Asia-Pacific — General Staff

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has no intention of creating new dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific Region, the first deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Viktor Poznikhir, said at the plenary session entitled Regional Aspects of Global Security: Asia-Pacific Region at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"We are not going to follow in Washington’s footsteps to create new dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific Region. We conduct exercises in strict accordance with international law," he said.

Poznikhir stressed that the work for preventing dangerous incidents in the air and at sea during hostilities was a priority area of cooperation with the Asia-Pacific countries. He pointed to the need for "an honest dialogue of mutual respect on the establishment of an equal and indivisible security architecture in the region."

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security opened on Tuesday at the Avangard educational center for the military-patriotic upbringing of youth at Patriot Park. More than 700 delegates from more than 70 countries participate in the forum. The defense ministers of 35 countries, as well as eight chiefs of general staffs and deputy defense ministers have confirmed participation in the conference, both face-to-face and via videoconferencing. Six international organizations take part.