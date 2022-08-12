Russian military has no reason to shell Zaporozhye NPP – Russia’s envoy to UN

UN, August 12. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian servicemen, who have no reason to shell either the facility itself or the city of Energodar, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, initiated by Moscow in connection with the Ukrainian shelling of the plant.

"At the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, representatives of the Kiev regime and other delegations voiced cynical and absurd accusations of attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant against Russia," the diplomat pointed out, "This propaganda rubbish has been picked up by the Western press. All this is done contrary to the common sense, since the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by the Russian armed forces. Elementary logic suggests that our military has no reason to shell the plant, the city or themselves.".