Rosatom puts first facilities of nuclear center in Bolivia into test operation

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Rosatom has put into test operation first industrial facilities of the Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development (CNTRD) in El Alto in Bolivia, the press service of the state corporation reported via its Telegram channel on Monday.

"The preclinical cyclotron-radiopharmacological complex (PCRC) and the Multifunctional Irradiation Center (MIC) have been put into operation," the statement said.

The PCRC equipped with a cyclotron will provide Bolivian nuclear medical centers with radiotracers for clinical trials of more than 5,000 patients per year. Consequently, Bolivian citizens will be able to have high-quality medical checks with cutting-edge nuclear medical agents, the corporation said.

The MIC equipped with an industrial gamma-ray unit allows improving food security and extending the expiry date of various types of agriculture products.

The Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development in El Alto is an innovative project implemented by the Bolivian Agency for Nuclear Energy (ABEN) in cooperation with JSC GSPI (part of Rusatom Overseas). It is one of Bolivia's most important healthcare projects. The CNTRD project is unparalleled in the world: it is located at an altitude of 4,000 meters above sea level. Its construction will greatly contribute to the development of science, medicine, agriculture and education in Bolivia, as well as create more than 500 highly qualified jobs for Bolivian citizens. The ceremony of pouring the first concrete of the building that will house Bolivia's first research reactor, took place in the summer of 2021.