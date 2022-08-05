Putin, Erdogan start talks in narrow format in Sochi

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian and Turkish Presidents - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan - began talks in the narrow format in the Green Hall of the Imperial Building of the Rus health resort in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Friday.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced earlier, the negotiations are scheduled to touch upon a wide range of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues. Thus, the leaders are expected to focus on the Russian-Turkish multifaceted cooperation, including the prospects for broader trade and economic ties in the future and the implementation of joint strategic energy projects, and to share views on exports of Ukrainian grain, on Ukraine, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ankara views the Sochi talks between Erdogan and Putin as a follow-up to their meeting in Tehran on July 19 on the sidelines of the Astana troika summit.