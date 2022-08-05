Kiev bombarded Yelenovka POW detention center by NATO weapons — Russian investigators

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime bombarded the Yelenovka detention center of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war (POWs) by NATO long-range weapons, including HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), the press office of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported on Friday.

"In order to liquidate the witnesses of crimes committed, Ukraine delivered a strike against the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka where Ukrainian prisoners-of-war were held. The accuracy and the density of rocket hits, and also other circumstances confirm that these were deliberate and planned actions by the Ukrainian side that used NATO long-range artillery guns, in particular, the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the statement reads.

The Kiev regime delivered a strike overnight to July 29 against the Yelenovka detention center where 193 Ukrainian POWs, mostly members of the Azov nationalist regiment (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization), were held. The strike damaged one building, killing 50 and wounding 73 captured Ukrainian servicemen. Also, eight employees of the Yelenovka detention center were injured in the attack.