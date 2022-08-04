Specialists found narcotic drugs at positions abandoned by Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian specialists found opioid drugs and ephedrine substances at positions abandoned by Ukrainian military personnel, the chief of the Russian army’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.

He stressed that Russian specialists continued to study biosamples taken from Ukrainian prisoners of war. He recalled that earlier high concentrations of antibiotics and immunological markers were found in their blood, which indicated contact with the causative agents of the fever with renal syndrome and the West Nile fever, which the Pentagon had been studying under the Ukrainian projects UP-4 and UP-8.

"Special attention should be paid to the narcotic drugs, including opioid drugs, found at the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian army, such as methadone, codepsine and codeterp, as well as ephedrine substances: t-fedrine and triphedrine," Kirillov said.

At the same time, he explained that the drug methadone was used in the treatment of drug addiction as a means of substitution therapy.

Kirillov recalled that in Nazi Germany during World War II, medical officers administered pervitin (an amphetamine derivative) to Wehrmacht soldiers to reduce psycho-emotional strain. The United States used the same drug during the Korean and Vietnam wars. "Such drugs cause addiction and result in such side effects as excessive aggressiveness, which explains extreme cruelty towards the civilian population by some Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the bombardments of cities in Donbass," he added.