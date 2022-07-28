Zaporozhye Region prepares for referendum on acceding to Russia — authorities

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The authorities of liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region will follow the example of the legislation on the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia in preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Thursday.

"In the issues of preparing for holding the referendum and, particularly, of the phrasing of a question it will pose, we are guided by the Federal Constitutional Law No. 6 of the Russian Federation "On Admitting to the Russian Federation the Republic of Crimea and Establishing within the Russian Federation the New Constituent Entities of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Federal Importance Sevastopol." Precisely, this federal law establishes the main conditions and the procedure of accession to the Russian Federation and the establishment of a new constituent entity within it. So, naturally, we are doing everything in such a way so that it will be standardized," Vladimir Rogov said.