Russia ready to interact with EU states on equitable basis, says envoy

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to ‘punish’ European countries for their sanctions and is ready to interact with EU member states on an equitable basis, Russia’s Permanent Representative at the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"It is difficult to talk about any mid-and long-term prospects [of cooperation] but, nevertheless, this does not mean that Russia shuts the door for EU countries and intends to punish them for their sanctions by completely exiting the EU market. We are ready to interact with them but, naturally, on an equitable basis, with respect for the interests of each other," the envoy said.

There is a whole range of Russian export commodities that the European Union cannot do without, for example, titanium, Chizhov pointed out.

It is difficult for Russian exporters to operate on the EU market but, nonetheless, they do not cease their operations, the envoy said.