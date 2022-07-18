Russia, Iran, Turkey to issue joint statement after meeting in Tehran — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin, his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are planning to adopt a joint statement as the guarantor states of the Astana process following their talks in Tehran on July 19, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"We hope to adopt a joint statement as a result of the Astana format summit in Tehran. A draft has been prepared and has already been practically agreed upon; its adoption will be announced immediately after the meeting of the three presidents," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The Astana format has proven and continues to prove its effectiveness, and is probably the only international instrument that can have a positive real impact on the situation in Syria," Ushakov said.

He noted that "as of today, a stable cessation of hostilities has been maintained on a large part of the Syrian territory and the situation on the ground remains generally stable." "Mainly thanks to the efforts and joint work of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the level of violence has decreased, the main ISIS cells (organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) have been defeated and the potential of other terrorist groups and their accomplices has been significantly undermined. The government control over most of the country has been restored, which is very important," the Kremlin representative pointed out.

"Within the framework of the Astana process, work is going on at various levels, including consultations at the expert level," Ushakov pointed out, recalling that 18 such meetings took place in all. "In addition to delegations of guarantor countries, the consultations are attended by representatives of the Syrian parties, the Syrian government, the armed opposition, observer countries (Jordan, Iran, Iraq), as well as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, members of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees", the Kremlin aide specified.

He also pointed out that "there is a working group on the release of hostages, and thanks to its efforts six hostage exchange operations were organized between the Syrian government and the armed opposition, 136 people were released altogether". Ushakov said one of the successes of the Astana process was the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in November 2018 under the auspices of the guarantor countries, which consolidated the provision of the UN Security Council resolution on the non-alternative resolution of the conflict through a political process carried out by the Syrians themselves with UN assistance. "A constitutional committee was formed as a result of the congress, which is, in fact, the only platform for direct dialogue between the Syrian parties on the future state structure of this country," the Kremlin official recalled.

Program of summit in Tehran

Ushakov noted that the meeting of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana process for facilitating the Syrian settlement will be held in Tehran on July 19. The summit will be attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin, his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He recalled that the Troika format talks have been held regularly over the past five years. But in July 2020, due to the worsening epidemiological situation, the summit was held by videoconference. "Now the presidents have decided to meet, to hold a meeting in a face-to-face format. This, of course, is very important, because to discuss in person such sensitive issues as the Syrian settlement, is, of course, more logical and expedient," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

He specified that Putin in Tehran will not only participate in the summit, but also hold a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ushakov said Putin's work program in Tehran will begin on Tuesday afternoon. Firstly, the Russian president will have a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, secondly, he will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and then Putin will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart. According to the Kremlin aide, "quite late, around 9 p.m., the meeting of the Astana format will begin." "The negotiations will start in the open, the presidents will make brief statements, and then there will be a discussion in a closed format without journalists, and after the end of these discussions the three presidents will make statements on the results," the Kremlin representative said. He added that the Iranian side planned to have a working dinner, so Putin will return to Moscow only after 2:00 a.m. on July 20.

The Russian head of state will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, General Staff Main Directorate head Igor Kostyukov, and Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev.