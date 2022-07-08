Cross-border aid shutdown will be an alternative to Russian project, says deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The United States is misleading the world about Russia’s stance on the mechanism of cross-border aid in Syria, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at a session of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"My US counterpart’s speech seems especially sly, twisted and cynical. It may give the impression that the Russia-drafted [resolution extending the mechanism for six months] does not provide for the extension of the cross-border mechanism at all," Polyansky stressed.

"However, our draft has everything that the US ambassador listed in her speech. We see in your words a blatant manifestation of political cynicism and an attempt to mislead the world’s public opinion," he added.

In Polyansky’s opinion, the alternative to the Russian project will be "the complete and irreversible termination of the cross-border mechanism.".