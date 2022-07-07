Putin not planning to take full-fledged vacation time, Kremlin affirms

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin never takes a full-fledged vacation and there won’t be one this year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The president keeps on working. You know, he never has a full-fledged vacation and besides, lawmakers won’t have a real vacation either. If he is able to carve out a couple of days, we will inform you. There are no such plans at the moment," Peskov said, when asked if the head of state was going to take a break once the spring sessions of both houses of parliament were over.

The State Duma (the lower house of parliament) held the final meeting of its spring session on Wednesday. The session will end on July 31. Until then, the lawmakers will be meeting with their voters in Russian regions and after that, they are expected to go on their annual vacation. The Federation Council (the upper house) will hold its final meeting of the spring session on Friday.