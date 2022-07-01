Putin, Modi seeking to deepen partnership between Russia and India — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated a deeper bilateral cooperation in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed pressing issues pertaining to Russian-Indian ties, while focusing on steps to develop further mutually advantageous economic cooperation. <…> They expressed mutual willingness to enhance the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," the press service said in a statement.

The phone call between Putin and Modi was agreed on at a BRICS summit on June 23-24.