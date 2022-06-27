Ukraine’s chances to become EU member look bleak — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian people will overcome all trials and choose a better future and successful economic model, which may not be necessarily connected with the European Union, the more so, since the country's chances of joining the EU look slim, the Russian Security Council’s Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, said in an interview with the weekly Argumenty I Fakty."

"I am sure that the Ukrainian people will overcome these trials. They will choose a better future, strong leaders, fair laws and a successful economic model. And I am not at all sure that this model will be connected with the European Union," he stated.

"The more so - I’ll say it again - Ukraine’s membership chances, despite the status of a ‘candidate’ slim," he added, noting that "cynical Europeans directly say so outright, looking into the eyes of the Ukrainian leaders, wide open with surprise and psychostimulants ".

Medvedev believes that, in general, "Ukrainians had a hard time in recent years."

"On top of the economic difficulties there have piled up various orange and other Maidans, a succession of random and strange personalities in the presidential seat, and constant attempts by the West to turn Ukrainians into obedient servants (including literally, if you recall what Ukrainians have to do in the EU countries)," Medvedev said.