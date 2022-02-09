West fighting information war against Russia — Ambassador to US Antonov

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. The West has unleashed an information war against Russia, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No one has dismissed the information war. The information war has been imposed, the information war is ongoing. And Bloomberg’s recent publication, when it was reported that Russia had already invaded Ukraine, stands out as an example of this unacceptable information campaign," the diplomat said.

Antonov recalled that "none of Russia’s high-ranking representatives has ever said that Russia is going to attack any state."

"All of this is fake news," the ambassador noted referring to the present-day information background created in the West against Russia.

Antonov pointed out that he had continuously brought the issue up in his meetings with US officials.

On Saturday, the Bloomberg news site posted a headline reading: "Russia invades Ukraine," which stayed up for about 20 minutes before being taken down. The agency later admitted the error and apologized. According to the agency, headlines are usually prepared for many scenarios and this one was published inadvertently. "The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg said.

Russian Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS commenting on the incident that "it hardly was a provocation." However, he pointed out that this "makes it clear how dangerous such tensions are, which have been triggered by daily aggressive statements that we keep hearing from Washington, European capitals, and London." Peskov stressed that "any spark is dangerous."

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly dismissed these speculations.