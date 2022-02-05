Russian ambassador says doesn’t believe in US readiness to ruin relations with Russia

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has said that he does not believe the United States seeks to wreck relations with Russia.

"Frankly speaking, I do not believe that Americans are willing to ruin all the relations," the diplomat said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live on Saturday.

A meeting on "irritants" was held by Russian and US representatives in Vienna on February 3, but all the claims of Moscow were rejected, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live on Saturday.

"I cannot but tell you that on February 3, that is, the day before yesterday, Russian-US consultations on ‘irritants’ took place in Vienna," he said. "Regrettably, we received a negative response at those consultations," he said.