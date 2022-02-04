Russian, Turkish senior diplomats discuss cooperation within BSEC, G20, WTO

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers, Alexander Pankin and Faruk Kaymakci, Russian-Turkish cooperation within the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Group of Twenty (G20), and the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed a wide range of current international problems with a focus on strengthening global and regional economic cooperation. Major attention was focused on concrete tasks and possibilities for Russian-Turkish cooperation within such key formats of multilateral diplomacy as the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Group of Twenty, and the WTO," it said.

The sides reiterated their readiness for close joint work on the initiative of organizing a summit of heads of state and government in Istanbul this summer on the occasion of the BSEC’s 30th anniversary, as well as on the implementation of the program of Russia’s presidency in the organization in July-December.

According to the ministry, the diplomats expressed support for the Group of Twenty’s leading role as a major coordination mechanism in the system of global economic governance and for the pans of Indonesia’s presidency in the Group in 2022. "The Russian side noted the potential of the initiatives on green corridors in the international trade in products of daily necessity and mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates that were advanced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of Twenty," the ministry said.

Pankin and Kaymakci also discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of global energy markets, including in the light of climate change challenges, the impact of some initiatives of the "green course" on trade, socio-economic aspects of international migration, as well as Russia’s and Turkey’s contributions to the global efforts in the area of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Turkish senior diplomat is currently on a visit to Moscow.