Leaders of Russia, China don’t plan to hold press conference after talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China won’t hold a press conference following their talks in Beijing on February 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed out that the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping was expected to take place before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. "There are no plans for a press conference," Peskov specified. According to him, "only a small opening part" of the top-level talks, scheduled for midday Beijing local time, will be public.

The Kremlin spokesman said earlier that Russia and China planned to hold full-scale talks in Beijing, where the two countries’ leaders would have the opportunity to hold a one-on-one conversation and also participate in an expanded meeting involving delegation members. There will be no large delegations but enough to cover various fields of multifaceted Russian-Chinese cooperation, Peskov noted.

He also predicted that a lot of time would be dedicated to exchanging views on global issues, including strategic stability in Europe, security guarantees for Russia and Russia’s dialogue with the United States and NATO.