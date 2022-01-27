No understanding on new Russia-US strategic dialogue meetings so far - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. So far, there is no understanding about the possibility of holding new meetings as part of the Russian-US strategic dialogue, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov has told TASS in an interview.

"So far, there have been no understanding regarding new meetings within the framework of the strategic dialogue," he said.

"Further strategic dialogue with the United States depends to a significant extent on Washington’s readiness to give a rational and realistic response to Russia’s core security concerns and to engage in practical work on legally binding guarantees of stopping NATO’s further expansion, refraining from deployment of offensive weapons of the US and its allies near our borders and returning NATO’s military equipment and personnel to levels of 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed," he said, adding that those matters were Russia’s "absolute priority."

The diplomat went on to say that Russia was waiting for US feedback and counter-proposals.

"We’ll see what they are all about and how they correspond to our vision of security architecture in Europe and beyond, and of its basic principles. If this matter can be resolved in a positive way, we will have a basis for drafting practical agreements, including in the strategic sphere," Yermakov said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. On January 26, the US and NATO submitted to Russia their written response to Moscow’s proposal on security guarantees.

