Russian lawmaker says arms deliveries to Donbas would prevent war

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A decision by Russia to supply weapons to the self-proclaimed republics of Ukraine could prevent the government in Kiev from starting a war in the region, Leonid Kalashnikov, Head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS on Wednesday.

"This would be a preventative measure that would stave off a war," he said. The people in Ukraine who would like to start a war would know that the regions "are well armed and ready to defend themselves," he said.