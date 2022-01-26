‘Nothing to do with real politics’: Deputy foreign minister slams West’s sanctions fever

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Western threats to impose sanctions over Russia’s alleged aggression against Ukraine have nothing to do with real politics, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine exists only in the fevered imagination of our partners in the West. They can dream up any sort of sanctions whatsoever, but all this has nothing to do with real politics," he pointed out.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.