Russia, Bangladesh mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid and the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the telegram published on the Kremlin website.

"For half a century now, ties between Moscow and Dhaka have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect. I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure that the constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields will continue to be augmented," the message reads.

Putin noted that these actions are fully in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Bangladesh and also contribute to strengthening regional stability and security. The president wished the head of Bangladesh and the prime minister health and success, and peace and prosperity for their fellow citizens.

Diplomatic relations between the USSR and Bangladesh were established on January 25, 1972. On December 29, 1991, the Russian Federation was recognized as the legal successor of the USSR.