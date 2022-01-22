Duma speaker says dialogue between Russian, Ukrainian parliaments is the only path

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Dialogue between the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) and Ukraine’s parliament Verkhovna Rada is the only possible way, as there is no trust without dialogue, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

"Today, Viktor Medvedchuk, Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, called for a dialogue between the State Duma and Verkhovna Rada," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It is the only path. There is no trust without dialogue. There is no development without trust," he added.