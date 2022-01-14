Russia’s Lavrov announces real progress in Iran nuclear deal talks

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Real progress has been achieved at the Iran nuclear deal talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during a press conference on Russian diplomatic activities in 2021.

"There has been real progress […] on the Iranian nuclear program; there is a real desire, between Iran and the US, first and foremost, to understand concrete concerns and understand how these concerns could be accounted for in the general package," the Minister said.

Lavrov underscored that "it could only be a package solution," just like the nuclear deal itself.

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a package solution," he noted.

According to the Minister, the experienced negotiators in Vienna "have already penetrated minute details of this negotiation matter" and "are making good progress."

"I am knocking on wood, but we expect the agreement to be achieved," he concluded.