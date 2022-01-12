Russia does not negotiate on security with US, NATO from position of force — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow is not negotiating security guarantees with the US and NATO from the position of force, no ultimatums are possible here, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We do not negotiate from the position of force, the president said that there are no ultimatums here and they are not possible," the Kremlin official said.

"It’s just that the situation reached such a critical point in terms of the common European security and in terms of our country’s national interests that are an inseparable part of Europe and the architecture of European security that unfortunately, it is impossible to dawdle further and it is necessary to specifically respond to those concerns that we voiced," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Kremlin has noted the aggressive statements by the US surrounding the security talks with Russia. "Over the past 24 hours, in recent days we see that the talks underway [on security guarantees] are surrounded with such vivid, aggressive statements by official Washington. Of course, this arouses our interest. Although we understand why this is being done," Putin’s press secretary said.

The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia is discussing its security concerns in Europe, as well as its drafts on security assurances, at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, and on January 13 a session of the OSCE Permanent Council is scheduled in Vienna.