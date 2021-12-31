Biden didn’t say what kind of Russian action could trigger sanctions - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden didn’t say exactly what Russian actions could trigger sanctions, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov made the comments when asked if Biden explained what kind of escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border could set off the restrictions.

"That wasn’t discussed in detail," he said.

Biden "mentioned massive sanctions" and Putin responded they would be a huge mistake that could cause a complete severance of relations.

Questions were asked to clarify what is meant by severance of relations with the West.

"It doesn’t mean anything because we don’t know what these massive sanctions are, but we know they would be a colossal mistake that could lead to most serious consequences," Ushakov said.

"We hope that won’t happen," he said. "That’s why we, the Americans and other Western countries are starting a negotiating process along three tracks.".