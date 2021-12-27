Russia won’t go hat in hand to West requesting sanctions be lifted, vows Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow won’t stoop to demeaning itself and ask the West to remove its illegitimate unilateral sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have never asked anyone to lift sanctions against us," Lavrov stressed. "We will not go with our hat in hand to anyone," the top diplomat vowed.

Washington cannot guarantee that the commitments undertaken would be fulfilled over time and Russia has never asked the United States not to consider it as an enemy, the diplomatic chief noted.

"We said we assume that neither Russia nor the United States have any compelling reasons not to be enemies," Lavrov said. "We will neither pursue them nor have we done so. We do not request that these laws [recognizing Russia as the enemy and applying sanctions] be repealed," he added.