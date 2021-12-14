Russia, Indonesia may sign partnership pact as leaders hold talks in 2022

JAKARTA, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia plan to sign a strategic partnership declaration as part of the talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joko Widodo in 2022, according to a Security Council statement released on Tuesday.

The Security Council cited a statement by the participants of Russian-Indonesian security consultations.

"The sides expressed satisfaction with the rising interaction in strategic issues in the areas of politics, law and security and expressed hope that the Strategic Partnership Declaration between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Indonesia will be signed as part of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2022," the Security Council said.

It’s also expected that as part of the Russian-Indonesian talks next year a bilateral agreement on extradition and an agreement on the simplification of visa procedures will be signed, the Security Council said.

Last time Putin and Widodo met was on the sidelines of a Russia-ASEAN summit in 2018.

Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev leads the Russian delegation at the bilateral consultations in Jakarta. He’s traveling to Indonesia and Cambodia on December 13-16.