No plans for Putin’s meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin’s working schedule does not envisage a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"No," he replied when asked if there were any plans for Putin-Donfried contacts.

At the same time, Peskov confirmed that Donfried would have some meetings at the level of the Russian presidential staff.

"It is true that there are plans for a meeting at the office of [deputy chief of the presidential staff Dmitry] Kozak. If it does take place, we will let you know," Peskov said. As far as other contacts are concerned, regrettably, I do not know anything, because we are not the host party," he stressed, adding that the main contacts would be held with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that he would hold a meeting with the US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

"A meeting with Donfried is confirmed," Ryabkov said.

The US Department of State on December 11 issued a statement saying Donfried would visit Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15 and then go to Brussels.