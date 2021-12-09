Washington engaged in destruction of world security system — official

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov believes that currently the US is making every effort to break the system of international relations that has ensured the peaceful co-existence of countries over the decades.

"In fact, Americans employ their best efforts to ruin the system that has ensured peaceful co-existence for decades which can be witnessed in Syria, Libya, Iraq," he told TASS on Thursday commenting on the statement of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on the transformation of the existing world order.

Earlier, Sullivan stated that the system of international relations has been transforming, its current structure led by the UN, and developed after the Second World War is a thing of the past. Meanwhile, he admitted that Washington has been actively attempting to reorganize the established world order by forming new "alliances, partnerships and institutions" designed to work in the interests of Washington.

According to Kartapolov, the US actions are aimed at increasing the military presence in the territories of NATO member states, the rapid redeployment to the Russian borders, "to beef up provocative exercises, which undermines global stability." "Is it called "transformation of the system of international relations?" Such moves can’t do any good. In fact, there is no "transformation of the world order" as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, but the destruction of the previously effective security system of international relations," the chairman concluded.