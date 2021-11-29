Russian, Greek diplomats discuss bilateral relations, interaction between Moscow, EU

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Greek First Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis held a meeting in Moscow on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and relations between Russia and the European Union along with other pressing global issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties thoroughly discussed bilateral relations, including issues concerning trade, investment, energy, cultural and humanitarian interaction. They highlighted progress in efforts to improve agreements and regulations related to Russian-Greek cooperation. Relations between Russia and the European Union, efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, the situations in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the Western Balkans and other pressing global issues were also touched upon," the statement reads.

The Greek diplomat, who is on a working visit to Moscow, will co-chair the 13th session of the Russian-Greek Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation on November 30.