Russia, China call for coexistence of countries with different ideologies - envoys

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing call for coexistence of countries with different social and ideological systems, and to a mutually beneficial cooperation between them instead of provoking disagreements and confrontation, Russian and Chinese Ambassadors to the US Anatoly Antonov and Qin Ganga said in their joint article, published by the National Interest Friday.

"China and Russia call on countries: to stop using "value-based diplomacy" to provoke division and confrontation; to practice mutual respect and win-win cooperation in international relations, and to work for harmonious coexistence between countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures, and development levels," the diplomats said in the article, dedicated to the Washington-organized Summit for Democracy.

"Faced with an array of global challenges, countries urgently need to strengthen coordination and cooperation for common progress. Especially today when the international community needs to improve cooperation between all countries to counter the pandemic of COVID-19, foster economic development, and neutralize cross-border threats," the article says.

Washington plans to hold the online Summit for Democracy that will involve heads of states, human rights activists and businessmen, on December 9-10. A total of 110 countries and territories were invited to participate, including the Chinese island of Taiwan; however, Russia and China are not on the list.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that this event aims to "separate people and countries into democratic and non-democratic ones." Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the event a "chimera that is supposed to show that the West has some constructive, uniting agenda.".