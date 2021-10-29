Russian senior diplomat, top Kurdish National Council officials focus on Syria

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The topic of Syria, especially its northeastern zone was in the spotlight when Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Kamiran Hajo and Ibrahim Barro of the Kurdish National Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides extensively discussed the situation in Syria placing an emphasis on the situation in the country’s northeastern areas. They exchanged views on further advancing the process of a political settlement regarding Syria based on United Nations Resolution 2254, including in the context of the results of the 6th session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva," the ministry said.

The Russian side reiterated its principled position in favor of settling all the problems hindering the complete restoration of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by means of negotiations.