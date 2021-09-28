Attempts to create divisions in Asia-Pacific are counterproductive — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam believe that it is necessary to create an architecture of equitable and indivisible security in Asia-Pacific, while attempts to incite divisions in the region are viewed as counterproductive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

Lavrov underlined that Moscow and Hanoi’s approaches to most current issues "are consistent or close." "We spoke about our cooperation in the UN as well as the situation in Asia-Pacific. We share the opinion that architecture of equitable and indivisible security which is based on universally acceptable international law provisions and commensurate with the modern realities should be formed in Asia-Pacific," Lavrov said. "In this light, we jointly believe that the attempts to draw new lines of division in Asia-Pacific are counterproductive."