Russian Security Council debunks reports of Secretary’s meeting with CIA head in India

NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev did not meet with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns during his visit to India, Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told TASS.

"Patrushev did not plan to and did not meet with the CIA head in Delhi," the spokesman said.

According to Anoshin, the Secretary has an intense program for his visit to New Delhi, including "meetings with heads of a number of Indian agencies and the leadership of the republic."

Patrushev is has been in New Delhi since September 7 for Russian-Indian consultations on security, including the situation in Afghanistan. He already met with Indian Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to NDTV report citing sources, CIA Director Burns also met with Doval in New Delhi Tuesday. According to The Hindustan Times, the US official arrived to the Indian capital to meet with a number of officials. This information has not been officially confirmed yet.