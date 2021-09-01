Early vote for Russian State Duma elections to take place at 95 voting stations abroad

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Central Electoral Commission ruled Wednesday to hold early voting for the State Duma Elections in September at 95 stations located abroad.

"Considering the geographical, climate, religious specifics of various countries, the timetable for working days and holidays in these countries, the Foreign Ministry contacted the Central Electoral Commission to negotiate the decision for early voting in certain countries for certain groups of voters. This list includes two countries where early vote would encompass all voters: Qatar and Oman," CEC member Yevgeniy Shevchenko said.

He added that early vote would be organized for certain groups of voters at 93 voting stations located in 53 countries.

"The vast majority of these commissions will work for just one day," the official noted.

Under the Russian law, the early vote for Russian voters abroad will begin on September 3. Earlier, the Central Electoral Commission informed that Russian citizens who will be abroad between September 17 and 19 will be able to vote at one of 348 voting stations, located in 143 countries. The general State Duma election will take place between September 17 and 19.